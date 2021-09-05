Shocking! Woman cop earns Rs 26 lakh by selling items seized from thieves

Palghar: Cops are said to be the guardian of the law in the country. They provide security to the people and maintain the law and order in the society. However, at a time some police personnel do such mischievous things that general people point fingers at the Police department. One such incident has now come to the fore from Maharashtra’s Palghar district where a woman cop has made Rs 26 lakh allegedly by selling the items which were seized from thieves.

According to the media reports, one Mangal Gaikwad was posted as Constable at Vasai Police station in Maharashtra. She was in-charge of stolen items recovered in cases of theft or robbery.

However, Gaikwad had been selling the stolen items with the help of a scrap dealer. She sold the stolen items not once, twice but for the last six years and had made Rs 26 lakh in the process.

The shocking matter came to the fore only when an audit of the stolen items was done by the Vasai Police station recently, following which Gaikwad was suspended.

Later, she was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the matter.