Balrampur: In a shocking video, a man wearing PPE suit was seen throwing a body of a Covid patient in a river in Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident has gone viral.

The incident was captured on camera by a passer-by while driving past these men in Balrampur district on May 28.

In that video, a man wearing PPE suit was seen lifting the body on the bridge with another man in Kotwali area of Balrampur and throwing the body into the river.

In UP’s Balrampur district, video of body of man being thrown in the river from a bridge has surfaced. The body was of a man who succumbed to Covid on May 28. pic.twitter.com/DEAAbQzHsL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 30, 2021

The police have identified the victim as Premnath. According to Balrampur Chief Medical Officer VB Singh, Premnath had been admitted to a hospital on May 25 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He died on May 28 while undergoing treatment for the infection.

As per Covid protocol, the body was handed over to his kin. Preliminary investigations reveal that the kin threw the body into the river. Now we have filed a case and strict action will probably be taken, added Balrampur CMO.

The incident comes barely two weeks after several bodies were seen floating in rivers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, sparking nationwide outrage.