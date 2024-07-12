Shocking! UP youth bitten by snake for 7th time in 40 days

New Delhi: In an astonishing incident a youth from Uttar Pradesh was bitten by a snake for the seventh time now. Reportedly, this recent bite was the 7th bite in last 40 days.

Identified as Vikas Dubey, a 24 year old youth from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh he was reportedly taken to the hospital in a critical condition after the recent bite. Fortunately, as of now he is stable.

Dubey, a resident of Soura village in the district, was bitten by a snake at his uncle’s home on Thursday evening. Between June 2 and July 6, Dubey was bitten six times by snakes, India Today reported.

As per reports, the youth was first bitten by a snake on June 2 this year when he was getting out of the bed at his house. He was treated and he recovered. Yet, he was bitten again and the process continued.

After the fourth bite, he was advised to live somewhere else. Accordingly, he went to his aunt’s house and stayed there. Yet, still he was bitten for the fifth time.

So, the family now was convinced that changing place of living is not a solution for the youth to get rid of snakebite. Hence, they brought him back to home. But, he was again bitten by a snake on July 6. Then, he was admitted to the hospital and recovered.

Further the mystery behind the snake bite becomes more complex as it has been said that the snake bite takes place either or Saturday or Sunday. Further, the youth also reportedly said that he had a premonition each time before being bitten by snake.