Shocking! UP woman loses both her legs in train accident

UP woman loses both her legs in train accident

In a tragic incident, a woman lost both her legs after being run over by a train this morning, police said.

Sultanpur: In a tragic incident, a woman lost both her legs after being run over by a train this morning, police said.

The incident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway line under the Kotwari police station, police also said.

Further, they added, the woman, Satna Nishad (40) has been admitted to the district head quarter hospital.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ram Ashish Upadhyay said that while crossing the railway track in the morning, the woman could not see the train approaching due to dense fog, and was run over by the train.

The SHO also said that she is being treated at the district hospital.

