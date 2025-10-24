Shocking! Several feared dead as bus catches fire in Kurnool with 40 passengers onboard

Advertisement

In a shocking incident, at least 25 people are feared dead after a private travel bus caught fire following a collision with a motorcycle on early Friday morning near Chinna Tekuru village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

According to the reports, the bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with more than 40 passengers on Board. The collision caused a sudden spark that led to a massive fire, which spread through the bus within minutes.

The flames were so intense that many passengers were trapped and could not escape. Around 12 passengers managed to escape through the windows, though most of them suffered severe burns and injuries. So far, 11 charred bodies have been reportedly recovered.

Advertisement

Fire-fighters and police reached the spot quickly to douse the fire.

A major tragedy occurred early this morning on the Bengaluru–Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44) in Kurnool district. A Volvo bus belonging to Kaleshwaram Travels caught fire and was completely gutted, turning into ashes within minutes. The bus was traveling from Bengaluru to… pic.twitter.com/H1EP29YbRw — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2025

Also Read: Shocking! Several feared dead as bus catches fire in Kurnool with 40 passengers onboard