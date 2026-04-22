Shocking! Security guard stitching patient at Bihar Government Hospital

Advertisement

Patna: In a disturbing incident, a security guard was seen stitching a patient’s wounds inside a minor-operation theatre due to a shortage of medical staff. The presence of a guard performing a medical procedure has raised concerns about safety of the patients. A video has gone rounds on social media.

A viral video from the Bagaha Sub-divisional in West Champaran district Hospital has shown a security guard stitching the wounds of an injured patient inside the minor operation theatre. The footage clearly shows the guard carrying out medical procedures that are legally restricted to trained doctors and nursing staff, raising serious concerns about violations of medical protocols.

As per reports, an accident took place near gas agency at Shashtri Nagar on National Highway where a a tempo and a pickup van collided head-on. The collision was severe. The pickup vehicle overturned on the road, leaving its driver and several others injured. The tempo driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

With the help of the locals, the injured were rushed to the Bagaha sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The injured pickup driver Wasim Akhtar and another victim Surendra Pasi later claimed that a security guard stitched their wounds. The doctors were present at the hospital, but due to shortage of staff, the security guard ended up suturing the wounds.

After the video has sparked outrage, the hospital administration issued a clarification. Deputy Superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar Tiwari said the hospital has been facing a shortage of staff for a long time.

He said posts of operation theatre assistants and dressers have remained vacant, forcing the hospital to function with limited manpower. According to him, the hospital has been managing most cases with the help of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) staff.

On the day of the incident, he said, around half a dozen seriously injured patients arrived at the hospital at the same time. Seeing that one patient was bleeding heavily, help from the security guard was taken under a doctor’s supervision, he added as reported by NDTV.