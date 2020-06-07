Noida: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman died in an ambulance on Friday night after eight hospitals allegedly denied her admission as she had Covid symptoms. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Khoda village of Ghaziabad.

According to reports, family members of the woman, in the eighth month of her pregnancy, visited the hospitals for admission. However, each hospital denied her admission citing lack of beds following which the woman and her household were stranded on the highway for 13 hours when she breathed her last.

The relatives said the pregnant woman had on Friday morning complained of breathing problem. “We took her to a hospital in Noida around 6 am where she was not admitted and we were told to go Ghaziabad,” said a relative of the woman.

When the incident was brought before the district administration on Saturday, District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. immediately ordered an investigation under ADM Munindra Nath Upadhyay.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO said: “We are investigating the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. We will ensure such incidents do not recur.”

(With IANS inputs)