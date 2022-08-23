Shocking! Minor boy kills friend to get arrested so that he could skip studies in UP

Shocking! Minor boy kills friend to get arrested so that he could skip studies in UP

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a minor boy killed his friend with the aim to get arrested so that he could skip studies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

According to reports, Ghaziabad Police has reportedly detained the 16-year-old boy for killing his friend who cops identified as Neeraj.

While interrogating the accused student, police came to know that he had chalked the plan to murder Neeraj, who used to live in the Akash Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

The 16-year-old accused boy allegedly strangled Neeraj and slit his throat with a beer bottle. Later, he dumped the body near the Meerut Expressway.

While speaking about the incident, Neeraj’s father Vinod revealed that the accused used to spend time with his son after befriending him a few days ago. He took Neeraj for a walk on Monday afternoon and killed him.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.