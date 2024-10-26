Shocking! Married woman raped in MP by 5 men in front of husband during an outing

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a married woman was allegedly raped by as many as five men in Madhya Pradesh, said reports on Saturday.

According to reports available, the newly married woman was out on an picnic with her husband. The inciodent has been reported from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. It was further allegedly that the woman was raped by as many as five men in Madhya Pradesh.

It is further worth mentioning that, the couple lodged a complaint at the local police station with regards to this. Following the complaint the police have rounded up over 100 persons and is0 investigating in detail about the incident. Those detained are being questioned, said police sources.

A similar incident was reported from MP on September 12, in which two army officers were attacked and their female friend was raped in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident has been reported from Badgonda police station limits. The two officers aged 23 and 24 were undergoing a Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town. They had gone for an outdoor trip on with two female friends.

Later on, seven unidentified men arrived near the spot beat up one of the army officer sitting in the car. One of the women was allegedly raped by the gang of men. The second officer however managed to escape and informed his reporting authorities. Following which the police was informed and reached the spot.

The rape had been confirmed during the medical examination of the victim in the Mhow Civil Hospital. A manhunt had been launched to nab the culprits, local police sources said.