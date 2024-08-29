Shocking! Man sexually abuses six youths in Meerut

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly sexually abused as many as six youths in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, said reports.

It has been reported that, a 37-year-old man was involved in a shocking act of raping six youths in his home at a village in Meerut. The man was a shopkeeper and was later arrested for allegedly drugging and raping six youths at his home.

Later sources revealed that the assaults had occurred over a time span of seven months. This incident came to light when one of the survivors leaked videos of the assaults to media.

The police is conducting an investigation into the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.