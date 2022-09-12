Shocking! Man held for killing daughter over inter-caste relationship

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of honour killing, a 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 19-year-old daughter to death over an inter-caste relationship.

The incident took place in Shyamali-Shyamala village.

The girl Kajal was in a relationship with a 22-year-old man belonging to a different caste in her village.

When the father found out about that, he killed her and set the body on fire in a heap of cow dung cakes, from where bones were later recovered by the police.

The accused was arrested on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Shamli Abhishek told reporters on Monday, “We also recovered some bangles from the pile of ashes along with the bones, which proved to be important in solving this case. We are initiating appropriate action against the accused and will register a murder case against him.”

He said that during initial questioning, the accused revealed that he was angry with his daughter as she had an affair with a man belonging to a different community of the same village. So, he strangled her to death and later took her body to a forest outside the village where he set it on fire by placing it on a heap of cow dung cakes.