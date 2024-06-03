Tragic! Man attacks wife and son in Mumbai, the reason will shock you

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
mumbai man attacks wife

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attacked his wife and son in Mumbai said reports on Monday. The man identified as Rajendra Shinde was the attacker.

Shinde was allegedly a resident of the Sakinaka area in Mumbai. He attacked his wife and son. Reports said that the only reason for the attack was a delay in bringing his birthday cake.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the wife had injuries on her wrist while the son was attacked on the chest and stomach and has been seriously injured.

The victims have been admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital. A case has been registered against the accused and police are looking for him said the  Mumbai Police.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 9205 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

