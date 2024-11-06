Shocking! Man and minor daughter kill neighbour, stuff body in suitcase and dump body

By Sudeshna Panda
sword attack
Representational Image

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man and his minor daughter allegedly killed their neighbour in Andhra Pradesh, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested along with his minor daughter. The man allegedly murdered a woman living in his neighbourhood and then stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it near the railway station.

The accused has been identified as Balasubramanian, a goldsmith. He was produced before a magistrate and taken on remand. His 17-year-old accused daughter was sent to a government home for girls, said reports.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Shocking! Man dies of heart attack after sexually assaulting minor in hotel in Mumbai
You might also like

Couple buying snacks for children almost misses train, rail guard’s quick…

Supreme Court asks UP government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakhs, know why

Derailment of banker engine in Maharsahtra: Central Railway CPRO

Supreme Court allows LMV license holders to drive transport vehicles upto 7,500 kgs