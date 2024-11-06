Shocking! Man and minor daughter kill neighbour, stuff body in suitcase and dump body

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man and his minor daughter allegedly killed their neighbour in Andhra Pradesh, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested along with his minor daughter. The man allegedly murdered a woman living in his neighbourhood and then stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it near the railway station.

The accused has been identified as Balasubramanian, a goldsmith. He was produced before a magistrate and taken on remand. His 17-year-old accused daughter was sent to a government home for girls, said reports.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.