Shocking! Hyderabad police nab five students for sexually assaulting classmate

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have detained five boys for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The five boys of class 9 and 10 students, sexually assaulted one of their classmates (the survivor) and also filmed the entire incident.

According to the police, the accused allegedly went to the victim’s home when her family members weren’t home and repeatedly raped her. The boys recorded the entire incident.

After 10 days again one of them with another CCL boy again went and sexually abused her and recorded the entire incident.

When the entire incident was shared with friends via social media platform, the victim narrated the entire ordeal to her parents, who approached the Hayathnagar Police Station and lodged a complaint against the boys.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act was registered. Later, during investigation, the boys were detained.

The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action.