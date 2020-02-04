New Delhi: Google Pay is facing outage from its users in different parts of India. Several users took social media platform and complained that the app has suddenly removed their bank accounts, preventing them from making transactions.

@GooglePay is down for me, showing no saved accounts 🙁 — Kabeer Ghanchi (@kabeertweets) February 4, 2020

Some users have stated that the App has only been providing users with the option to add bank accounts from the State Bank of India.

https://twitter.com/Anoopsri/status/1224605380287836160

However, no comment was reported from Google Pay India in this regard.

Google Pay is one of the most popular mobile payments app using the Unified Payment Service – UPI in the country.

Sources said, there were already 67 million monthly active users of Google App in India.