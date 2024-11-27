Shocking! Girl sexually abused in Gujarat and murdered, accused confesses to have killed 4

Gujarat: In a tragic incident, a girl was found to be sexually abused and killed in Gujarat said reports on Wednesday, the investigation had shocking revelations.

According to reports, a girl was brought to a hospital in a mysterious condition. The incident has been reported from Pardi Police Station area. The Valsad SP Karanraj Vaghela, told ANI that, “Under Pardi Police Station area, on the evening of 14th November, a girl was brought to a hospital in suspicious condition”

He later added that, “Forensic postmortem was conducted and according to the report, a case of rape and murder was filed. With the help of GRP and RPF of Vapi Railway Station, this suspect was seen in the CCTV footage and the clothes worn by the suspect were found at the scene of the crime.”

Later, the accused identified as Rahul Singh Jat aged around 29 years was arrested and he confessed the crime. The accused further said that he has committed as many as four murders.

The Valsad SP further said that, “The biggest success Valsad Police got was that during the complete interrogation of the accused, he confessed that he has also committed four other murders.” A detailed investigation is underway in this regard. Further reports awaited.