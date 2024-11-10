Shocking! Driver accidentally backs train, railway employee gets crushed

Bihar: A 35-year-old railway employee was killed when he got trapped between the engine and one of the coaches of a train during the shunting operation at Barauni Junction in Begusarai district of Bihar. The heartbreaking incident took place on Saturday.

Reportedly, the victim identified as, Amar Kumar Raut, was in the process of decoupling the engine of Lucknow-Barauni Express (Train No: 15204) after it has reached the terminus at the Barauni Junction. He got caught between the engine and the coach and died on the spot.

As per sources, the railway official was separating the engine of Lucknow-Barauni Express when it suddenly reversed its course very unexpectedly and hence trapped the official between the engine and one of the coaches of the train.

The train driver, alerted by the anxious passengers, stopped the engine and ran away. A video from the incident showed Amar trapped between the engine and the power car of the train when it was standing on platform no 5 of Barauni junction.

As soon as they get alerted about the incident, senior officials of the Sonpur Railway Division reached the spot and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“This is a very unfortunate incident which should not happen in the workplace. We immediately ordered an officer-level inquiry into the case. We have released the funeral allowance to the victim’s family and compensation will be paid to Amar’s family under the service rules,” DRM Sonpur told to the media.

Action against the accused and corrective measures will be taken once the inquiry gets completed, the DRM added.

All departments of Barauni Junction also called a meeting to follow strict safety norms while taking out the train, railway officials said.