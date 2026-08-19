Shocking! Detergent served as salt in Bihar school, 40 students fall ill

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Nalanda: In a bizarre incident, as many as forty children fell sick after detergent powder was allegedly used instead of salt in the midday meal at a school in the Nalanda district of Bihar on Tuesday.

As per reports, the alleged mix up took place at the school under the Noorsarai police station limits, when the children were served lunch at the midday meal time.

Shortly after eating their meal, around forty children allegedly started suffering from stomach aches and started vomiting.

The children were rushed to the Bihar Sharif Model Hospital for treatment where a group of doctors are attending to them, their parents and relatives kept flocking inside to be with the children, even though they have been restricted from doing so by the hospital authorities.

A school teacher claimed that the meal which has been served to the kids was provided to the school from another school.

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The Soyabean vegetable which was served during the meal, reportedly did not have enough salt, but when students complained, detergent was offered to them in error instead of salt, the teacher added.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Jai Prakash Singh, of Nalanda had earlier said the children were well attended by doctors and were safe for now.

Meanwhile, Minister of Rural Development Shravan Kumar has come to the Model hospital and met the students on learning of the midday meal mix-up and also ensured their treatment from the doctor.

He said if anybody is responsible no mercy would be shown on him and strict action would be taken against culprits.