Shocking! Army officers attacked, female friend sexually assaulted by 7 men

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking piece of news, two army officers were attacked and their female friend has been raped in Madhya Pradesh said reports on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from Badgonda police station limits. The two officers aged 23 and 24 were undergoing a Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town. Reports further say they had gone for an outdoor trip on Tuesday with two female friends.

Later on, seven unidentified men arrived near the spot on Wednesday and beat up one of the army officer sitting in the car. One of the women was allegedly raped by the gang of men. The second officer however managed to escape and informed his reporting authorities. Following which the police was informed and reached the spot.

The rape has been confirmed during the medical examination of the victim in the Mhow Civil Hospital. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, local police sources said. Further detailed reports awaited.