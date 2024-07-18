Shocking! 9-day-old new-born baby girl stabbed by father in Chennai

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 9-day-old baby girl was allegedly stabbed by her biological father in Chennai. The man has been arrested following commitment of the crime.

As per reports, Vyasarpadi Police today arrested the 38 year old accused for stabbing his new born baby girl to death with a pair of scissors.

According to the police, the arrested man was identified as Rajkumar (38), a daily wage labourer, reported The New Indian Express on Thursday.

According to Police the accused was worried over taking birth of his third girl child. He has two daughters aged 4 and two and a half year old.

Reportedly, the accused told his wife that their newborn had developed a medical complication and thus was taken to a government hospital. But the child died on July 9.

Later, the body was handed over to the parents. And reportedly, the man forcibly made his wife to cremate the body.

However, as in the post-mortem it had been found that the death was due to a sharp object, the district child welfare officials were informed. Accordingly, Police initiated a probe where in reportedly Rajkumar confessed to his crime. He has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.