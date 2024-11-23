Shocking! 3 members of a family and one other killed in Guwahati

By Sudeshna Panda
Guwahati: In a shocking incident, as many as three members of a family and one other have been killed in Guwahati city of Assam said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Nagaon district of Assam. Police said that unidentified miscreants entered the house of a retired government employee and attacked him and his family members with sharp weapons.

The deceased family members have been identified as Gunadhar Sarkar, Sarojini Sarkar and Jayasmita. The fourth person killed in the attack is yet to be identified. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A detaild probe is underway, reports awaited.

