Shocking ! 21-year old molested, dragged by auto driver in Thane, Video Surfaces

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver and dragged with the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday.

Sources say, the girl was on her way to college early morning when the autorickshaw driver caught hold of her and dragged her, as per police sources.

When the accused tried to escape, the woman caught hold of him. She was then dragged for about 500 metres with the vehicle and fell down. The driver then managed to escape and fled from the scene.

Later, on complaint, a case was registered under Section 354 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched a manhunt to grab the accused as he is absconding.

Video Courtesy: Trending News (Youtube)