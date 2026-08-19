Shocking! 19-year-old battling for life after gloves, napkins found inside her after C-section

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Beed: In a shocking incident, surgical gloves and paper napkins were left inside the abdomen of a 19-year-old lady after she was discharged following a Caesarean section at the district hospital in Beed in Maharashtra.

The 19-year-old Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad was admitted to the district hospital on August 1 for delivery and underwent a Caesarean section. She was discharged four days later, but within days of returning home, she developed severe and unbearable abdominal pain.

As her condition worsened, her family took her to a private hospital, where doctors reportedly detected the presence of an unknown object inside her abdomen. She was taken to Pune for further treatment.

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According to her family, doctors at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital performed another surgery and removed surgical gloves and paper napkins from her abdomen.

She is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

Later, a show-cause notice has been issued to the woman doctor concerned and other health workers in connection with the incident. An investigation is underway.