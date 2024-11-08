Shocking! 10-year-old girl sexually abused in MP, rescued naked with severe injuries to private parts

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking and tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl was sexually abused in MP and later rescued naked with severe injuries in her private parts

According to reports, in a case of severe brutality a ten-year-old has been raped and tortured badly in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. The girl had gone to the market with her mother and was taken away and raped.

The girl was rescued naked from the jungle nearby and was admitted to the Kamala Nehru Hospital in Bhopal. She has suffered serious injuries in her private parts. The internal injuries are said to be very deep. The girl is in a very serious condition.

The family has registered a complaint with the local police station and an investigation is underway in this regard. Further detailed reports waited in this matter.