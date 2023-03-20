Shocker! Man rapes stray dog in Patna, probe underway

Patna: In a very shocking incident, a stray dog was allegedly raped by a man at Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

The incident took place on the day of Holi that is March 8 in the Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif. The entire incident has gone viral on social media.

In the CCTV footage, an unknown person can be seen openly doing unnatural sex with a stray dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO at Phulwari Sharif police station.

An animal lover named Priya Dhotre shared the shocking video from Patna, Bihar on Instagram.

“We appreciate that a complaint has been filed with the Phulwari Sarif Thana in Patna, and we urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and conduct a thorough investigation. We hope that the culprit will be identified and punished appropriately for committing such a terrible crime,” read the Instagram post.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar said to ANI, “An application has come, and call forward has been done with the document. Action will be taken under IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated. The investigation is underway.’’

A similar incident, was reported in Delhi’s Indrapuri area where a stray dog was raped by a man. The accused was sent to jail after an FIR was registered under Sec 377 and 11 Animal act.