Shiv Sena UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar shot dead in Thane

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Thane: Purnekar, who served as a vibhag pramukh (division head) of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), was attacked outside his office.

According to reports, he sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed to Infinity Hospital on Ghodbunder Road, where he died during treatment.

Following the shooting, police secured the area and began collecting forensic evidence.

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Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the spot and nearby roads to trace the attackers, while checkpoints have been set up at major exit points across Thane.

The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the killing have not yet been established. Police are investigating different possibilities, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and a swift investigation into the killing.