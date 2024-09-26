Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days jail

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been accused in a defamation case the court has awarded 15 days jail. A Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Mumbai found him guilty of the crime on Thursday. The court sentenced Raut to 15 days jail.

In addition to this, the court also ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 25 thousand, which will be collected from Raut as compensation. A defamation case was filed against Raut on behalf of BJP leader Kirit Somaya’s wife Medha. Raut had been charged with defamation under Section 5 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Medha alleged that Raut had accused her and her husband of being involved in a Rs 100-crore corruption in the construction of public toilets in Meera Parkandar. This allegation is completely baseless and insulting.

Medha said that Raut’s statement before the media was humiliating. “Raut has filed a complaint to tarnish my image in front of the general public.”