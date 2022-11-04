Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside a temple in the city.

Reports say, the Shiv Sena leaders were staging a protest against the temple authorities after some broken idols were found in trash outside the temple premises.

All of a sudden, the attacker came towards him and shot at him. He sustained bullet injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The police said the accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

The suspected attacker has been identified as Sandeep Singh.

The killing comes after singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district.