Shirdi Temple To Remain Shut Indefinitely From Sunday

Shirdi Temple To Remain Shut Indefinitely From Sunday After Thackeray’s Remarks

By KalingaTV Bureau

Shirdi: The administrative body of Sai Baba’s Samadhi has called for the indefinite closure of the Shirdi temple after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said Pathri in Parbhani as Sai Baba’s birthplace.

“We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from January 19,” said B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

“A meeting of villagers will be convened Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi,” Wakchaure added.

