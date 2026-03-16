Shipping Ministry clarifies the Indian-flagged vessel is safely en route to India, arrives tomorrow

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Shipping Ministry of India, Rajesh Kumar Sinha clarified that Indian-flagged vessel ‘Jag Laadki’ is safely en route to India today.

Jag Laadki had left UAE on March 14 with 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil. It is also reportedly said that the vessel and everyone travelling in the vessel are safe.

Further it announces that the vessel will reach India’s Mundra Port tomorrow.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha says, “Indian-flag vessel ‘Jag Laadki’, which sailed from the UAE on 14th of March, is carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe. They’ll be reaching tomorrow at Mundra Port…”

Advertisement

He also adds that he will keep on updating regarding this.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Shipping Ministry, GoI says, “Indian-flag vessel ‘Jag Laadki’, which sailed from the UAE on 14th of March, is carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe.… pic.twitter.com/cFCuGTVuC3 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

Also Read: Harish Rana shifted to AIIMS for passive Euthanasia after 13 Years in vegetative state