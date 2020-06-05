Shift Corona patient from vehicle to triage area in 15 mins: SOP

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued an SOP on handling the Covid-19 positive patients, directing all the hospitals to shift the patient from the vehicle to the triage area in 15 minutes without asking for details.

In an order issued on Thursday, Padmini Singla, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, divided the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) into reception of Covid patients at the Hospital; Admission of a patient; Treatment and test; and discharge.

“(The) Covid patient shall be brought by hospital staff from the ambulance or whichever vehicle used by the patient reaching hospital, to the triage area, without asking for details. This process must be complete in 15 minutes,” it said.

The order said in view of Covid-19 pandemic and to streamline the SOP for handling of Covid-19 positive or suspect patients in Covid hospital, a simplified SOP to be followed by all Covid hospitals.

It said the hospital staff should provide bed or sitting space depending upon the condition of the patient and doctor on triage duty must attend to the patient within 60 minutes depending upon urgency of requirement of treatment.

“Refreshment should be made available to the patients in the triage area. The doctor on triage duty in consultation with a specialist, if required must decide the actions. The patient must not be made to stay in triage for more than 3 hours,” it added.

For admission of the patient, it says the patient shall be admitted in appropriate ward for the level of treatment required at the hospital as per the medical condition assessed by doctors.

“The patient is required to be shifted from one bed to other depending upon facilities which is required for the patient.”

Referring to another hospital, it says, if bed with the level facilities is not available at the hospital, it would be the sole responsibility of the hospital to transfer the patient to other hospital and till that happens, the hospital would provide available medical facilities.

For the transfer of patient to Covid Care Centre (CCC), it says if the patient does not require further treatment and fall under the category of mild-moderate symptom patient where Home Quarantine is allowed but he/she do not have enough space at their home, he/she shall be transferred to CCC by the Hospital after basic counselling before such transfer, the bed availability etc. should be coordinated with nodal officer of the CCC.

“If patient does not require further treatment and fall under the category of asymptomatic/mild-moderate symptom patient where Home Quarantine is allowed, he/she shall be discharged from the hospital after basic counselling.”

Also, if the patient dies at the Hospital at triage or brought dead, the patient would be shifted to the Mortuary after disinfection by the hospital.

“During the stay at Hospital or Hospital triage, if a patient feels that he is not being treated as per the protocol or admission is being denied or delayed without reasonable explanation, or there is any other grievance relating to food, medical care, hygiene and sanitation, he can approach the hospital helpline number.”

The hospital authorities should dedicate one line manned 24×7 by responsible person. This number should be given at the time of admission and should be suitably displayed, it added.

The SOP said the admitted patients shall be managed as per the medical protocol and Covid tests of the patient shall be done as per the latest orders issued in this regard.

“The patient shall be provided timely morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and fruits twice a day. One bottle of potable water shall be provided with lunch and dinner respectively,” it added.

For the discharge of patient after treatment, it said the admitted patient shall be discharged from the hospital as per the medical protocol after the patient tested Covid negative as per the latest orders issued in this regard.

This came on a day when a elderly man died and the family alleged he was denied entry by the hospital. However, the hospital refused all such claims and said the man was brought dead.