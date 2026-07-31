Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP, removes party reference from X bio

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New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has apparently resigned from the party, the buzz around his alleged departure gained steam after all traces of the party from his X (formerly Twitter) bio were erased.

According to sources, Poonawalla’s X bio now reads “lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” and has no mentions of his position in the party.

The bio of Poonawalla previously listed his designation as a “BJP National Spokesperson”.

The latest bio, however, mentions his ideology and refers to a book written by him as well.

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While both Poonawalla and the saffron party have not yet made a statement, there are murmurs about the actual reason behind his departure and it remains to be seen as to what made him bid goodbye to the party.

In 2017, Poonawalla had joined BJP after quitting Congress where he was associated prior to developing an unpleasant fallout with it.

In recent years, he went on to become one of the most frequent face of BJP in television debates.

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