Shehzad Poonawalla Quits BJP for personal and financial reasons

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New Delhi: National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the party taking into account the urgent financial and personal situations.

He further requested the BJP leadership for relief from the responsibility of national spokesperson and as an active primary membership from the party.

It is to be noted here that on July 30, Poonawalla resigned from the post but it was not accepted at that time and the party asked him to withdraw the decision.

Poonawalla said in a new resignation letter given to BJP President Nitin Nabin that after long and hard contemplation, he has decided to continue with his decision to leave political responsibilities of party.

He also referred to few people’s incident in recent days but no one was named.

According to the letter, his decision is based on urgent financial and personal circumstances and he will now try to be in the private sector.

However, despite quitting the party organization, Poonawalla said he would extend all possible support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s work in all possible platforms.

Describing his departure from the party as leaving “Vyavastha” (system), not “Vyakti” (person) or “Vichar” (ideology), he asked the party president to release him of the post of national spokesperson, not of party’s work.

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Poonawalla said his resignation is due to pending economic, social and personal reasons.

As a lawyer by profession, Poonawalla also stated that he would consider taking up a professional career as a public interest lawyer.

Poonawalla had joined BJP in 2019 after leaving Congress.

He had been a popular face for the saffron camp in television debates and was the national spokesperson of the party.

Look at the post here:

Resignation Letter. With utmost humility, sense of affection & gratitude i have once again submitted my resignation letter to @BJP4India & Hon’ble Shri @NitinNabin ji & have requested that the same be accepted. Eternally grateful for guidance, love, respect and platform that… pic.twitter.com/yUvyJiWNdX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2026