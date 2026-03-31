Sheetla Mata Temple stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep condolences to the families of Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the kin of each deceased. The death toll currently stands at eight.

The injured individuals will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each.

In an X post, the Prime Minister’s office wrote, “The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi.”

Zonal IG Jitendra Rana, Patna Divisional Commissioner, the District Magistrate (DM), the Superintendent of Police (SP), the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the Nawada SP on Tuesday arrived at the Sheetla Mata Temple.

The temple has been closed, and CCTV footage is being examined.

Advertisement

The tragedy was caused by the heat. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dipnagar Police Station.

Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is continuously monitoring the situation.

“Eight people are reported to have died in the stampede at the temple fair. This is a heart-rending incident. CM has taken cognisance of the incident. He has directed the officers to undertake all relief operations. As per the direction by the CM, all bereaved families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 Lakhs ex-gratia from the disaster relief fund and Rs 2 Lakhs each from the CM relief fund; Rs 6 Lakhs each for all families. Govt will bear expenses for the treatment of the injured,” he said.

According to a press release, Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from the CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of the deceased.