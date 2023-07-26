‘She is dead for us’, says father of Anju who married Pakistan friend

Gwalior: She is dead for us, says father of Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam and now has a new name Fatima.

Anju, 34, was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah’s home. They became friends on Facebook in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

“We don’t have any relations with her (Anju). The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her…I had never imagined that my daughter can do something like this…What she has done is very shameful…”, says Gaya Prasad, father of Anju.

Reports say, Anju and Nasrullah tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security.

According to police, the couple appeared in the district court in Dir Bala in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers.

Notably, Anju was already married while in India. Anju’s husband Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.