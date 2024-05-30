Shashi Tharoor’s PA arrested by customs at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth more than 30 lakhs

New-Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s personal assistant was arrested by customs at the Delhi airport after he was allegedly caught smuggling gold from Dubai.

The personal assistant identified as Shiv Prasad has been detained by the customs at Delhi IGI Airport.

According to the customs, Kumar was arrested at IGI Airport while taking possession of gold brought from Dubai by one of his associates. They have seized gold worth around Rs 30 lakh and launched an investigation to determine the origins and authenticity of the recovered gold.

As per the sources,Kumar, who arrived at Delhi Airport from Dubai, was questioned by customs officials about the source of the gold and why he was bringing it to India. However, he was unable to provide satisfactory answer nor gave proper documents and thus was arrested.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said in his post X,”He was in Dharamshala for campaigning and was shocked to hear about the incident. While seeking to make his case clear, he said the aide was an old and ill part-time employee. I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds, I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course.”

