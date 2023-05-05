Sharad Pawar to continue as NCP President

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Friday announced that he will not step down as the party chief, ending four days of turmoil that had gripped the organisation since May 2.

Advertisement

Addressing a crowded media conference, Pawar, 83, said that his decision had evoked strong sentiments among the people, party workers, office-bearers and his colleagues were disheartened to hear it.

“I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the Committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” said Pawar amid a thunderous round of applause.

The NCP supremo’s announcement came hours after the committee rejected his resignation and also appealed to him to continue in the same post, and conveyed it to him on Friday afternoon.

Also read:5 Jawans Martyred In Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Rajouri