Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Pune Due to Health Issues

Advertisement

Pune: NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune after some complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing. He was in Baramati.

According to his office, the former union minister had “some complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing”.

NCP suffered a shock last month when its chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, died in a plane crash. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the state Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar had earlier this month expressed happiness over Sunetra Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Advertisement

He also talked about merger discussions that were taking place between the two groups following a split. He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has no right to talks about these talks as he was not aware.

“I am happy that Sunetra Pawar is sworn in as Deputy CM….Merger discussions were held between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil. CM Fadnavis was not involved in the talks. What right did he have to talk about it? At present, our entire focus is on taking care of everyone and moving forward together with those who are grieving. As of now, there is no discussion at all about any political decisions,” he said.

(ANI)