Delhi violence
(Photo: IANS)

Shahrukh who pointed gun at constable nabbed in UP

By IANS
0 15

New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan who pointed a pistol at a Delhi Police head constable during the riots was arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Shahrukh had been missing from the national capital after the incident. The Delhi Police had launched a manhunt to nab him.

He was nabbed by a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch headed by A.K. Singla.

A video of Shahrukh brandishing gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia went viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Related News

Kashmiri teen becomes voice of physically challenged

Why PM Narendra Modi decided to quit social media

Protests in 21 US varsities against Delhi violence

Man jumps to death from 10th floor of AIIMS

The brave cop Deepak Dahia had told IANS how he controlled the gun toting Shahrukh who threatened to shoot him. “The day on which the communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi, I was called for emergency duty from my training centre. Suddenly a man in maroon colour T-shirt came charging at me and threatened to shoot me. He could have opened fire at me, but I remained calm and did not show my fear. I showed my stick to him and dared him to open fire. I also warned him with the stick. I stayed put in front of him and asked him to put down the gun. It worked and the man retreated firing in the air” the cop had said.

Delhi Police had apprehensions that Shahrukh will be in Bareilly as his father has contacts with drug peddlers there.

The Delhi Police team is trying to bring Shahrukh to Delhi on transit remand.

IANS has learnt that two teams of Delhi Police – Crime Branch and Special Cell, were after Shahrukh, but it was the Crime Branch team headed by Singla which succeeded in arresting him.

You might also like
Nation

Kashmiri teen becomes voice of physically challenged

Nation

Why PM Narendra Modi decided to quit social media

World

Protests in 21 US varsities against Delhi violence

Nation

Man jumps to death from 10th floor of AIIMS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.