Shaheen Bagh shooter’s custody extended by two days

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar by two more days, after police said that there was a conspiracy angle to the crime that was “committed with political ambitions”.

Kapil, who belongs to east Delhi’s Dallu Pura area, had on February 1 fired three bullets in the air after warning anti-CAA protesters to disperse. He also shouted communal slogans. After his arrest, kapil’s police custody was earlier extended twice.

On Thursday, he was again presented before Saket Court’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur at the end of his police remand.

Seeking Kapil’s custody for three more days, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Pant told the court that he was giving “misleading replies”, not revealing the identity of who supplied him the firearm and the whereabouts of bullets he had in possession.

“Two notices were served to his family members to appear before police for questioning but they have not come. There is a conspiracy angle. There was certainly no rush of blood and the crime was committed with political ambition,” the ACP said.

The court directed police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who supplied him the firearm used in the crime.

Police also informed the court that Kapil was not revealing passwords to his accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, adding that it hinted at a larger conspiracy that needed to be unearthed.

Police also said that Kapil’s laptop which he claimed was handed over to his friend also needed to be recovered.

Defence counsel Akhil Rexwal denied the allegations and said that his client was ready to reveal the passwords to his social media accounts and also his family was willing to join investigations.