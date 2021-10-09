Shah Rukh Khan’s driver summoned by NCB for questioning in Drugs-in-Cruise case

Shah Rukh Khan's driver summoned by NCB
Shah Rukh; Photo credit: Geo

Mumbai: The driver of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Mishra was summoned by the NCB from questioning in the drugs-in-cruise case. Accordingly, he reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s office on Saturday.

It is to be noted that yesterday a court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan in the drug seizure case. Later he was reportedly sent to the Arthur Road prison on Friday.

Along with Aryan Khan, five others were arrested in the case too were sent to Arthur Road jail while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women’s prison, reported India Today.

It is worthy to mention that an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons were arrested in the case including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

