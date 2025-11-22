Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to victims of terror attacks, delivers powerful speech, watch

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful speech at the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai, paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pahalgam terror attack, and recent Delhi blasts. He also saluted the brave security personnel who lost their lives in these attacks.

In his speech, Khan recited four lines dedicated to the brave soldiers and jawans of the country, emphasizing the importance of unity and peace. He said, “When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren’t you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it…”

Khan urged everyone to take steps towards peace, forgetting caste, creed, and discrimination, and walk the path of humanity. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, who hosted the ceremony.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave… pic.twitter.com/XQtJp0pm1I — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025