New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to evaluate the pandemic situation in the national capital.

The meeting, scheduled at 11 a.m, has been convened when Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has already held a similar meeting on the issue.

Monday’s meeting, for which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the opposition BJP, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party, have been invited, follows two meetings by Shah on Sunday.

While in the first meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Baijal were present, the second meeting was also attended by all Delhi Mayors.

As the number of coronavirus cases crossed 38,000-mark in Delhi, the Centre on Sunday decided to double the number of tests in the city in the next two days. The exercise will soon start at polling stations in containment zones.

Chaired by Shah at his North Block office, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as well as members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) were also present.

Earlier, the Supreme Court came down hard on both the state and the Centre for rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, calling the situation “horrendous”.