Bhubaneswar: Researchers who tested the sperm of men infected with COVID19 found that a minority of them had the new coronavirus in their semen.This according to researchers opens up a chance that the disease could be transmitted through sexual intercourse.

Coronavirus can easily contracted from an infected sexual partner by activities like kissing, not just through sexual transmission.

If one of the sexual partner displays symptoms of COVID19 such as, a dry persistent cough, high temperature, or difficulty in breathing, all close physical contact will help stop the spread of the virus. It is noteworthy that, there is no evidence that kissing through a mask is a safe practice.

This means voiding physical intimacy, such as kissing and cuddling, as well as anal, vaginal, or oral sex is advised. Instead of kissing and sexual intercourse, erotic massaging, joining chat rooms, spooning, mutual masturbation, watching or reading erotica, watching your partner pleasure themselves, etc can be resorted too.

To limit the spread of the virus, it is best to limit sexual contact. The control of the COVID19 pandemic can be done by taking a few precautions. Engaging in any form of sexual intercourse involves an unnecessary risk, especially when there is still no vaccine or medicine available to treat or prevent the disease.