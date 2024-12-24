Sexual act with dead body not rape says Chhattisgarh High Court

Raipur: In a recent judgement of the Chhattisgarh High Court, the court observed that sexual act with dead body is not rape though it is in itself a “horrible act”. According to reports while hearing a case of necrophilia, the High Court recently observed that engaging in sexual intercourse with a dead body does not amount to rape, as per the criminal laws in India.

The High Court upheld the acquittal of Neelu Nagesh. A case was filed against him for raping a minor’s dead body (necrophilia). It is further worth mentioning that the man had a number of offences against him and was convicted on several counts.

The prosecution further said that the Indian law did not classify sexual intercourse with a body as “rape” under Section 376 of the IPC, Article 21 of the Constitution reserves the right to die with dignity, which also pertains to the treatment of the person’s body after death.

The Allahabad High Court said that, “The trial court has erred in law by acknowledging the fundamental truth that necrophilia constitutes a flagrant infringement upon the rights of the deceased, who are entitled to a dignified funeral,” and dismissed the plea.