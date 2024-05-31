Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

Bengaluru: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case, Prajwal Revanna, was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Friday.

After arguments and counterarguments, the court gave his custody to the SIT till June 6.

Videos allegedly showing former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women surfaced during the Lok Sabha elections and created a furore in Karnataka.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok Nayak submitted to the court that Prajwal Revanna should be handed over to the custody of the SIT for 15 days.

He argued that Prajwal Revanna is facing rape charges and can be dubbed as a sadist as he videographed his own acts.

“His videos surfaced during the Lok Sabha election. There are more than 100 victims in the case, and Prajwal Revanna had obtained an injunction order against the media a few months ago.

“He had made WhatsApp calls and demanded that the victims strip. “After the videos went viral, he fled to a foreign location,” Nayak submitted.

Nayak said that following the circulation of the videos on social media, the victims are facing a crisis, with their husbands viewing them with suspicion.

“Prajwal Revanna has made it a habit to commit atrocities. His mobile phone has a face lock, and he left the country to avoid arrest,” the SPP argued.

SPP Nayak further stated that the episode had become global news and that Prajwal Revanna returned to India only to avoid arrest abroad.