Sex video scandal: Prajwal Revanna sent to SIT custody till June 29, faces fourth case

Bengaluru: A court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Tuesday sent former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in a sex video scandal, to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till June 29.

Sources explained that Prajwal’s custody has been secured to probe the fourth case lodged against him by the victim, a woman from his native city Hassan.

The complaint has been registered against Prajwal Revanna, former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and his aides Chetan and Sharat. The case has been registered under IPC Sections 354A (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 354B (using criminal force on a woman, abets such act with intention of disrobing), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 66E under the IT Act, according to sources.

Earlier on Monday, Prajwal was remanded to judicial custody by the court till July 8.