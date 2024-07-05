Sex video scandal: Karnataka HC adjourns Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea by two weeks

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has adjourned the bail petition of former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in a sex video scandal, by two weeks.

The bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit underlined that there is no urgency to hear the matter while passing the order.

The counsel for Prajwal had submitted the plea in the Holenarasipura sexual assault case and requested the bench to look into the matter on an urgent basis.

After taking up the matter, the bench stated that let the investigation go on and there is no necessity to look into the bail petition now. “Let the objections be submitted to the court regarding the bail plea,” the bench stated.

Earlier, the Special Court for MP/MLAs had quashed the bail petition of Prajwal, presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. He has been remanded to judicial custody till July 8.

Prajwal’s brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, is also jailed in connection with two forceful unnatural sex cases lodged against him by the party workers.

Prajwal Revanna’s father, JD (S) MLA H.D. Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna are out on conditional bail in a kidnap case linked to the sex video scandal.