Sex Racket Busted In Mumbai, 2 Actresses Rescued, 3 Arrested

Mumbai Police busted a sex racket being operated in a residential building in Thane’s Panchpakhadi area and rescued two actresses and arrested three persons including two women.

According to the report published in The Times of India, the cops, based on a tip-off, sent a decoy customer to the apartment who had fixed Rs 3.60 lakh for both the victims. Later, they conducted a raid on Wednesday and arrested two female agents, and a male broker from the spot. Two actors were also rescued by the police.

The arrestees have been identified as Sunil alias Vishal Uttamchand Jain (42), Hasina Khalid Memon (45), and Sweety Chada (47), who happened to be the owner of the apartment.

While interrogating the accused, police came to know that they had lured the actresses into the racket by offering them a whopping amount.

Victims also reportedly took up flesh trading to get out of the financial crisis which they faced due to the COVID 19 induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter after registering a case in the Naupada police station. They are trying to find out others involvement in the crime.