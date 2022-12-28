Severe hailstorm hits Assam, over 4000 houses damaged

Guwahati: A severe hailstorm has hit several area of Assam damaging over 4,400 houses across four districts. According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,483 houses were damaged across 132 villages in Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia districts.

Almost 18,000 people have been affected. The families hit by the hailstorm were supplied with tarpaulin sheets.

According to weather department officials, there has been a dip in temperatures across most parts of the northeast with upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh witnessing snow and rainfall taking place in parts of Assam.

Parts of Assam and rest of North-East is witnessing this kind of weather during winter due to remnants of western disturbances coming down to lower latitudes, said Sunit Das, scientist at Guwahati office of IMD.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has ordered a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorm and that his government will extend all help to those affected.